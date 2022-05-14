Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.70 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will announce $8.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.65 billion and the highest is $8.80 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full-year sales of $37.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $37.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

DG traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.33. 1,630,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Dollar General has a one year low of $185.15 and a one year high of $262.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

