DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) Short Interest Up 131.3% in April

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 131.3% from the April 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 427,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE DSL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $12.83. 453,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,417. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $18.55.

Get DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (Get Rating)

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.