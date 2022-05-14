DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a drop of 73.5% from the April 15th total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 122,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,467,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after purchasing an additional 123,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.69. The stock had a trading volume of 49,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.78. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a twelve month low of $48.31 and a twelve month high of $54.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a $0.7813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.