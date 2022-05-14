Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €39.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($41.05) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($63.16) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.16) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.00 ($47.37).

ETR:DUE opened at €25.50 ($26.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.11. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €23.26 ($24.48) and a twelve month high of €44.08 ($46.40). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.12.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

