e-Money Trading Down 33.6% Over Last Week (NGM)

e-Money (NGM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One e-Money coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00003232 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Money has a market cap of $18.95 million and $717,193.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, e-Money has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.39 or 0.00530520 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00036516 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,679.79 or 2.01166198 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004763 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008632 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

