Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average is $21.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,594 shares of company stock valued at $919,174. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,178,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,911,000 after purchasing an additional 55,270 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 81.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 38,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

