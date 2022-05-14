ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Raised to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.50.

ECN Capital stock opened at C$6.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.37. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.60 and a 12-month high of C$12.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$87.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 1.41%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

