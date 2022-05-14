Edgeware Market Cap Reaches $14.85 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (EDG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Edgeware coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 59.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $228,767.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Edgeware Coin Profile

EDG is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,847,459,909 coins and its circulating supply is 6,182,839,826 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

