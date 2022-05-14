Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Equities analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.41 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full-year sales of $15.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.05 billion to $15.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $15.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.40 billion to $15.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.5% during the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 32,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $65.46. 3,002,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,579,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.01%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

