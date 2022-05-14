Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $22.27. 3,614,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,731,405. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.51. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $220,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,910.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 784,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,033,000 after acquiring an additional 107,489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 104,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares in the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

