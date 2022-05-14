Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $904,963,000 after acquiring an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,985,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,449,000 after acquiring an additional 119,665 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,243,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,579,000 after acquiring an additional 312,260 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,137,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,654,000 after acquiring an additional 580,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,989,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,971,000 after acquiring an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.68. 3,580,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,946,279. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.71. The company has a market cap of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.26.

In related news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

