Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the April 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of EDN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

