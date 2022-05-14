Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the April 15th total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of EDN stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $245.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. The company had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)
