Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of GBP1.91-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP652.0-654.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.75 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.14-$2.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endava presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.44.

DAVA opened at $103.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.88. Endava has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.36 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Endava’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAVA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Endava by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 446,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Endava by 3.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 230,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after buying an additional 7,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Endava by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Endava by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,552,000 after buying an additional 30,261 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Endava by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

