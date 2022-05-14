Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 6.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.25. The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. 98,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,761,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 80,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 19,394 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 34.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 484,204 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 23.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $633.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.40.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.