Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Given a C$5.25 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$5.25 price objective on Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ensign Energy Services from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.22.

TSE ESI opened at C$3.92 on Tuesday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.02 and a 1 year high of C$4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$637.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.60.

Ensign Energy Services ( TSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Cary A. Moomjian Jr. sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.44, for a total value of C$629,923.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,547,136.83. Also, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.98 per share, with a total value of C$38,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,268,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,781,041.88.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

