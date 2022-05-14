Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,386 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,624 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after buying an additional 1,583,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,647,859. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,682,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727,929. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $148.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.26.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.63). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.54.

About Electronic Arts (Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

