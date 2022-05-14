Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 946 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $137,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total value of $228,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,738 shares of company stock worth $4,485,857. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.83. 576,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,692. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $490.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $450.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.30.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $428.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.25.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

