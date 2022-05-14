Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 323,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,036,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 236,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,504,000 after acquiring an additional 115,266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 87,533 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $26.58. 1,352,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,914. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average of $30.33.

