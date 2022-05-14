Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $10.93 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,417 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in Visa by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after purchasing an additional 23,229 shares during the period. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at $77,351,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 9.9% in the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 82,912 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Visa by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 16,144 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $5.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,684,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,992,791. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $378.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.88.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $1,944,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

