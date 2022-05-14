Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $8.89 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,885,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $9.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.55. 580,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,831. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $193.17 and a one year high of $306.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $234.11 and a 200 day moving average of $256.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.