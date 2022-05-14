Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,070,000 after buying an additional 2,149,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,147,000 after buying an additional 1,226,786 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,868,000 after buying an additional 1,092,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,603,000 after buying an additional 1,050,028 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,464,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,743. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

