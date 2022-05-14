Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,153 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Netflix by 1.1% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,905 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its position in Netflix by 46.9% during the third quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 121,640 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $74,242,000 after buying an additional 38,847 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.1% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 18.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Netflix by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,287 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $386.31.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $13.33 on Friday, hitting $187.64. The stock had a trading volume of 13,107,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,683,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

