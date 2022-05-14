Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 62,589 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,589 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.9% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,402,000 after acquiring an additional 632,062 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,659,000 after purchasing an additional 370,543 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 809,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,805,000 after purchasing an additional 263,222 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $42,660,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,095,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,560,000 after purchasing an additional 241,641 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.50. 2,373,564 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,879. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.14 and a 200 day moving average of $156.24.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

