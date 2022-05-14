Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Short Interest Update

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the April 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.94. 137,732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,605. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. Experian has a 12 month low of $31.81 and a 12 month high of $49.97.

EXPGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 3,560 ($43.89) to GBX 3,300 ($40.69) in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Experian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Experian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Experian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,676.00.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

