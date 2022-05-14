Financial Counselors Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,091 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Alleghany by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Alleghany by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Alleghany by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Y stock opened at $837.00 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $585.10 and a 52-week high of $862.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $799.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $716.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.40 by $2.45. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on Y shares. StockNews.com lowered Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JMP Securities lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

