Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock opened at $124.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $129.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

VLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.21.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

