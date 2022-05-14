Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 3,104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after purchasing an additional 290,871 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $119.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,353.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.12, for a total value of $63,315.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,470 shares of company stock worth $2,735,983 over the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ATKR. StockNews.com lowered Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

