Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 170 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,186 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,268,721,000 after buying an additional 1,265,219 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth $388,262,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,107,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,683,548. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $302.23 and its 200 day moving average is $458.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Netflix from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $386.31.

About Netflix (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.