Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 3,099 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 365.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 53,359 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 374.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 38,028 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 19,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,935 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.07. The stock had a trading volume of 63,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,261. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.33. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

