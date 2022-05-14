Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.06% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,085,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,559,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,774,000 after acquiring an additional 486,438 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,444,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,767,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,255,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 573,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,666. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92.

