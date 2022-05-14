Financial Partners Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,205,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 230.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,448,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,412 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,448,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 486,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 378,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,745,000.

Shares of IYE traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. 1,985,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,951,173. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

