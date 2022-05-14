Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Evergy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Evergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Evergy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.61. 877,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.46 and a twelve month high of $73.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

In related news, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Evergy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

