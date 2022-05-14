Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 122,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,559 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,937,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,406. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.54. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

