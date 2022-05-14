Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.71. 269,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,910. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.91. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.59 and a twelve month high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

