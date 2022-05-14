Financial Partners Group Inc Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up 1.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.28% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 272.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $60.54. 112,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.64. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $58.77 and a one year high of $69.27.

