Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $15,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $3.81 on Friday, hitting $103.62. 329,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,166. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.57 and its 200 day moving average is $123.10. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $97.50 and a 52 week high of $138.08.

