Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 388 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of OEF stock traded up $4.14 on Friday, hitting $182.81. The company had a trading volume of 309,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,106. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.67. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $175.31 and a twelve month high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.