Findlay Park Partners LLP Purchases 49,713 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,713 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned about 0.39% of S&P Global worth $439,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $7.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $336.85. 2,811,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,410,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.20 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $387.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $420.41.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total value of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.