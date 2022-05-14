First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FCR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on First Capital Realty from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

Shares of TSE FCR.UN traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.02. 672,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,661. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.88. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$14.49 and a twelve month high of C$19.19.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.