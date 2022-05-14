First Eagle Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 22,687 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,047 shares of company stock valued at $9,030,622. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $5.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.23. 6,684,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,992,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.88. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $378.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

