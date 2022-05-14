First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the April 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 41,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment management and holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and mobile networks.

