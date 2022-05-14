First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,700 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the April 15th total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
OTCMKTS FPAFY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.95. 41,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. First Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.
