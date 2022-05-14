FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. In the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLO alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000018 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.