Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research upgraded Fluent from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Fluent stock opened at $1.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 million, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 2.95. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.85.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $99.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.06 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 35.3% in the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,198 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fluent by 831.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 251,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluent by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 61,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fluent by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 51,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

