Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Acquires 399 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 808,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96,439 shares during the last quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,176,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $150.66. 1,386,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,856,537. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.25 and its 200-day moving average is $162.46. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $146.01 and a 52 week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.