Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

VTV traded up $1.84 on Friday, hitting $140.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,282,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.15. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $133.51 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

