Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €62.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($65.26) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FME. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €83.40 ($87.79) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($62.11) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($64.21) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €56.36 ($59.33) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €50.98 ($53.66) and a one year high of €71.14 ($74.88). The business’s fifty day moving average is €59.99 and its 200 day moving average is €58.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion and a PE ratio of 17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

