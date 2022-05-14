Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.60) EPS.

FUSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.31.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.66. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $10.40.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.87% and a negative net margin of 4,119.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John Valliant sold 4,100 shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $32,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,834 shares of company stock worth $517,192. Corporate insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,070,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

