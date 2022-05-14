Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) to post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gartner’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Gartner posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full year sales of $5.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.88 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.50.

In related news, Director Eileen Serra bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $176,393. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,541 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.27, for a total value of $1,231,837.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,541 shares of company stock worth $1,802,327. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 371,624.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 1st quarter worth $231,575,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $249,613,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $7.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.52. 515,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,421. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.50 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.51.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

