General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.11.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,557,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,731. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.63. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

