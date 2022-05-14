General Motors (NYSE:GM) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

GM has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.09.

GM opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.80. General Motors has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

